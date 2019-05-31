Menu
SUNNY BUT COOL: Bundy's in for a mixed bag. Crystal Jones
What Bundy can expect as winter moves in

Crystal Jones
31st May 2019 2:13 PM
WHEN it comes to the weather, it seems there's a bit of everything on the cards as winter moves into Bundy from tomorrow.

Locals woke up to a frosty 10 degrees this morning and will likely face the same morning temperatures or slightly warmer tomorrow.

But from Sunday morning, things will warm up. That's also the day the rain clouds move in.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said Sunday would be an overcast day.

"We've got a lot of cloud cover on the Sunday, there's even potential for showers,” he said.

While tomorrow's maximum will be 23, the mercury shouldn't rise past 21 or 22 degrees all day Sunday. That being said, tomorrow will be a warmer morning, but a cooler day.

For those who are hoping for some rain, the potential for rain on Sunday will be gone by Monday.

"Next week there will be clear skies and cooler mornings from Tuesday onwards,” Mr Stoney said.

But whatever you do, don't put away the crochet blankets.

While clearer skies will make things brighter next week, the lack of cloud cover will bring on the shivers.

From Tuesday to Wednesday the minimums are set to move into the single digits.

