What Bundy can expect as temperatures warm up

Kyjuan, Patrick, Dai-Shaun, Candice, Zendaya and Mahiya Tanna made the most of the beautiful Bundaberg weather at Elliott Heads. You can see more of the family on Instagram @mahiya_georgiej Brian Cassidy

THE last month of winter is here with warmer weather just around the corner.

But the rain outlook for the next few months is looking bleak.

"There's no expectation for any significant rainfall this week,” the Bureau of Meteorology's Lachlan Stoney said.

"Mid-week there's a potential chance of a light shower or two.

"Towards the end of the week things will get a bit warmer with the maximum potentially reaching 28 degrees on Friday, 27 degrees on Saturday and 26 on Sunday.”

He said June and July were both dryer than average and the outlook from August to October is looking the same.

"For June Bundaberg received an average of 19mm which is a fair bit lower than the June average of 50mm,” he said.

"However, July was particularly dry only receiving 5mm over the whole month compared to the 39mm average.

"Looking at the climate outlook for August to October, as a whole there is only a 35 per cent chance of getting above average rainfall.”

Mr Stoney said things were looking tough for temperatures.

"Maximum temperatures for August to October are looking to be above average,” he said.

"In June temperatures were pretty close to average, we saw an average maximum of 23.2 degrees and an average minimum of 12.

"July the average maximum was two degrees warmer (than average) at 24 degrees, with the minimum at 10.5.”

In August the average temperatures are a maximum of 23.5 and a minimum of 11 degrees, with the average rainfall at 35mm.