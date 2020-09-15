What Bundaberg needs next

Anzac Park and the Bundaberg Bowls Club in Quay Street Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.

Concerning the story regarding the plans for the new aquatic centre and upgrade to Anzac Park, I would like to put forward the following which I believe is badly needed in this city.

My suggestion is to construct a decent rectangular stadium for rugby league/union as Salter Oval is not any good for viewing said sports.

Regarding the road upgrade on Walker Street between Boundary Street and Water Street - it needs to be made up to four lanes.

The reason being is that heavy traffic during the early morning makes it dangerous especially when it comes to merging.

This is also made more difficult when there are heavy laden trucks in the mix.

Glen Miles, East Bundaberg