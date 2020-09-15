Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Anzac Park and the Bundaberg Bowls Club in Quay Street Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.
Anzac Park and the Bundaberg Bowls Club in Quay Street Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott.
Letters to the Editor

What Bundaberg needs next

15th Sep 2020 1:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Concerning the story regarding the plans for the new aquatic centre and upgrade to Anzac Park, I would like to put forward the following which I believe is badly needed in this city.

My suggestion is to construct a decent rectangular stadium for rugby league/union as Salter Oval is not any good for viewing said sports.

Regarding the road upgrade on Walker Street between Boundary Street and Water Street - it needs to be made up to four lanes.

The reason being is that heavy traffic during the early morning makes it dangerous especially when it comes to merging.

This is also made more difficult when there are heavy laden trucks in the mix.

Glen Miles, East Bundaberg

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

anzac park upgrade aquatic centre letter to the editor
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man in serious condition after Avoca crash

        Premium Content Man in serious condition after Avoca crash

        News Paramedics were called to the scene at 10.23am.

        Do you have information about this mystery car?

        Premium Content Do you have information about this mystery car?

        News Detectives from Bundaberg CIB are investigating a matter in relation to a 1970s...

        Cops hope these two men can help with stealing investigation

        Premium Content Cops hope these two men can help with stealing investigation

        News BUNDABERG police are hoping the public can help identify these two men who they...

        CAR CRIMS: Thieves steal vehicle, take plates from another

        Premium Content CAR CRIMS: Thieves steal vehicle, take plates from another

        News FIRST, a car was stolen from a Bundaberg street. Then, licence plates went missing...