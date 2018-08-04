What both Easts and Past Brothers have to say ahead of clash

IN ACTION: Easts' Craig Bek attempts to fend off the Hervey Bay defence earlier this season.

IN ACTION: Easts' Craig Bek attempts to fend off the Hervey Bay defence earlier this season. Alistair Brightman

LEAGUE: Like the famous Bill Murray film, Eastern Suburbs is about to enter its own groundhog day.

The side head into the final Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade round in exactly the same position as last season.

A win will put the side in finals for the first time since 2014 with a loss making the side miss out again.

The Magpies last year lost to the Wallaroos in the final round and now face Past Brothers (right) hoping not to have the same scenario.

Easts enter the clash not beating Past Brothers this season, which doesn't concerns coach Mick O'Sullivan.

"It's completely different now to back then,” he said.

"We had a few discipline issues back then, which we have moved on from.

O'Sullivan said the previous contests weren't brought up as losses aren't discussed after matches.

Past Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff says the side will focus on themselves as it prepares for the game of the season.

The side faces Easts at Salter Oval today with the last finals spot on the line.

If the Brethren win the defending premiers stay alive.

If they lose the side becomes the first since 2010 to miss the A-grade finals after winning the premiership the year before.

"It's been business as usual for us,” Sherriff revealed.

"The focus has been on ourselves.

"We've scrapped through alright over the past few weeks so we hope to do it one more time.”

The side comes up against the in-form team in the competition with Easts winning their previous five matches.

Sherriff revealed the side watched Easts last week against Isis and knew they would face a test this week.

But the Past Brothers captain is confident the side can get the job done.

The two sides will battle at 4.45pm.

The winner face Isis or Wests in the first week of finals.