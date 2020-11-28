Menu
A Bororen man threw water at a police officer while acting disorderly at a Miriam Vale pub.
‘What are you looking at, missy?’: Drunken man to cop

28th Nov 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:41 AM
A BOROREN man caused a nuisance at a pub before he threw water from a bottle onto a police officer

Police were called to a pub at Miriam Vale on October 30, at 9.30pm, to reports of a man acting disorderly and in an intimidating manner to the point where one patron left.

Wayne Lesley Clay had already been cut off from bar service when police arrived.

An officer spoke to the 45-year-old before he yelled out "what are you looking at, missy?"

Clay began swearing and said he wanted to go to the toilet.

He walked through the door and yelled "f---" at the top of his lungs.

Clay then flung water from a bottle and onto the officer.

Clay continued to act disorderly until he was handcuffed.

He pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 24 to assaulting a police officer and drunk or disorderly conduct.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client had gone to the pub for a few drinks but did not remember what happened.

"When I read the facts out he was embarrassed," she said.

She said Clay normally did not behave in this way and had been attending a psychologist.

Clay was fined $400 and ordered to pay $600 compensation for the assault.

No conviction was recorded.

 

