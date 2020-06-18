What are those ‘alien fungus flowers’?

Nimbin's Kaz Woodall had another WTF moment when she discovered "alien fungus flowers" growing in her garden yesterday

Ms Woodall's husband found the strange fungi growing out of a "gooey, mucus-y pod type thing" sticking out of the soil under their lemongrass yesterday.

"We put it on the end of a stick because we didn't know what it was," Ms Woodall said.

"It was strangely beautiful and ugly at the same time.

A Stinkhorn fungus.

"The first thing that came to my mind when I saw it, was COVID-19 and when I showed others, they were calling it a covid-flower. My hubby though it looked like something from the ocean."

Ms Woodall put the fungus into a container and went into Nimbin Village to try and get it identified.

"I went to Happy High Herbs first … One of the staff recognised it straight away but he couldn't tell me the name of it," she said.

"Then I went to the Community Centre, and on the way everyone wanted to look at it.

"I was saying 'you want a magic mushroom, I have a mushroom magic here'".

A strange discovery, but said to be quite common in the region.

Once at the Community Centre, Nimbin local Biskit helped Ms Woodall ID the fungi.

They soon confirmed it was an Aseroe Rubra - commonly known as a Stinkhorn fungus.

Ms Woodall said she didn't notice the smell of the mushroom at first, but before long it was extremely apparent.

The mucus-y pod type thing the Stinkhorn was growing out of in the garden.

"When we found it I began to smell a sweet lilacky smell that wasn't coming from the garden, then it started to smell off," she said.

"Then I put my nose to the thing and, well, the lilac smell was gone and it just smelt dead."

The business owner has had her share of strange encounters lately, spotting what she believes was a UFO hovering above Nimbin late last month.

"We thought what the hell is going on … UFOs and now strange alien fungi flowers in the garden," she laughed.

"There is a little joking back and forth about my alien contact sending my flowers."