What are the popular bags at this year's show

LILY-ROSE GEISZLER: Couldn't wait to choose one of the showbags and if she's like many of the other girls she'll have her eye of Jo Jo Siwa bag.

COME one, come all, there's a showbag for everyone at this year's show.

Whether it's for a Bertie Beetle chocolate bounty or one of the many other lolly bags, head to showbag alley to find what you are looking for.

Showbag Warehouse owner Brenda Richards said there was a standout popular bag for girls this year.

IT'S SHOWTIME: The hottest showbags this year at the Bundaberg Show. Contributed

Full of nail polish, glitter pens and of course the famous hair bow the girls can't go past the popular, You Tube sensation, Jo Jo Siwa showbag.

"All the mums say this girl drives them crazy but the young girls can't get enough of her,” Mrs Richards said.

When it comes to boys it's the typical super heroes which have remained popular year-to-year.

"Spiderman, batman, Avengers or the swat team bag are all popular with the young guys,” Mrs Richards said.

And for those who are undecided, or the inner child within for the adults, there was always the choice to take home a bag full of squishy treats or a cup of slime.

"The old kids like to but the slime bag or the new Love To Squish showbag,” she said.

"The Squishies are scented and there are six different ones for $20.”

Bundaberg's Lily-Rose, 7, said it was a hard choice picking out just one showbag, but came to the show for them.

The Year Two St Mary's student said she was excited to see the rest of the show before the rush on people's day.

"I came for the showbags,” Lily-Rose said.