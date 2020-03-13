What are Bundy competitions doing about coronavirus

The Waves’ Brendan Grills playing off the front foot last week. At this stage all events are still on in local sport.

The Waves’ Brendan Grills playing off the front foot last week. At this stage all events are still on in local sport.

SPORT: At this stage all sport in Bundaberg is still on despite the coronavirus.

That is the message from the biggest sports in the region.

The coronavirus has impacted many sports around the world with the NBA currently suspended and all professional tennis events cancelled for six weeks.

The Formula 1 Grand Prix in Australia was also cancelled yesterday (Friday).

The NewsMail contacted the largest sports and this is what they told us.

Bundaberg Rugby League

“We would follow any directions from the QRL if and when advised.” BRL chairman Mike Ireland said.

Bundaberg Hockey Association

“No plans on shutting down at this stage,” BHA president Des Barritt said.

“No advice from Queensland Health so when that changes, we will change.

“We’ll assess it day by day.”

Bundaberg Netball Association

No response was received by them before deadline.

Football Bundaberg

“Football Bundaberg knows it could happen (games cancelled) but we are not in danger yet,” FB president Femia Eizema said.

“Football Queensland has still given us the go ahead and they will be in constant dialogue with us.

“We have taken precautions with more hand wash in toilets and making sure staff in the canteen and bar are continuously washing their hands.”

AFL Wide Bay

“It’s going to happen (coronavirus hitting us),” AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stothard said.

“We will discuss contingency plans this weekend at our board meeting.

“But we don’t have the answer to what is going to happen.

“I don’t how Queensland Health stop this but we’ll follow their direction.”

Bundaberg cricket wasn’t contacted as their season finishes today and plans are to hold matches in seniors and juniors.

The NewsMail will update when more announcements are made with competitions.