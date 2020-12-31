WHAT A YEAR: Some of the most talked about stories of 2020

Take a look back at some of the major stories that made news this year.

Take a look back at some of the major stories that made news this year.

It’s been a long year, but 2020 has finally come to an end.

It’s been a year dominated by change and adaptability with Covid-19 forcing lockdowns, shutdowns and workarounds.

But while the covid pandemic may have brought some things to a halt, one thing that hasn’t stopped is the news, and it’s been a big year for news in Bundy.

Take a look back at some of the most talked about stories from this year.

Covid reaches Bundaberg

Covid-19 reached Bundaberg in March after an Oral Health Service employee tested positive.

On March 14, it was confirmed Covid-19 had reached Bundaberg after an employee of the Bundaberg Oral Health Service tested positive for the virus.

The positive result resulted in the Bundaberg Oral Health Unit being closed as a precaution and locals getting tested for the virus.

The pandemic saw people working from home, education going online, toilet paper and hand sanitiser fly off supermarket shelves and events cancelled and/or postponed.

Anzac Day was also commemorated with driveway Dawn Services with restrictions banning large gatherings.

The WBHHS region saw a total of 28 covid cases, with people still being tested daily.

Since testing for the virus began in the WBHHS area, more than 35,000 covid tests have been done.

New businesses

Despite the pandemic, Bundaberg saw new businesses pop up and existing businesses expand or renovate.

From candles to earrings, bathbombs to IV vitamins, check out a list of just some of the local start ups looking for your support here.

Three local buildings destroyed by fire

The first half of 2020 saw three well-known Bundaberg buildings gutted and destroyed by fire.

In the early hours of February 11, the St Mary’s Catholic Church was allegedly set alight with the blaze completely destroying the building.

Later that day, Jeffrey Michael Baker was charged with the alleged arson and the matters are still before the courts.

Fire crews on site at St Mary’s Catholic Church after the blaze.

Two more structures were destroyed by fire in the late hours of July 20, the Spotted Dog Tavern and the Federal Backpacker’s Hostel next door were both destroyed after a blaze tore through both buildings.

The scenes came not long after the 20th anniversary of the Childers Backpacker Hostel Fire, only this time everyone made it out alive.

The fire saw the hostel demolished and the community rally together to help the 62 backpackers who had lost everything.

Crews battle the fierce blaze at the Spotted Dog and Federal Backpackers.

In August, investigations into how the fire began confirmed the blaze began in the kitchen of the Spotted Dog Tavern before spreading to the hostel.

However, how exactly the fire began would never be known due to the nature of the fire.

Man robs post office and bank while pretending to be armed

On the afternoon of February 10, a man walked into the Commonwealth Bank in Bourbong St where he demanded money – pretending to be armed with a gun.

Once he was denied cash, he got on his pushbike where he rode to the Bundaberg Post Office and demanded money, again pretending to be armed with a gun.

This time he made off with more than $7000 in cash.

The incident lead to both the post office and the bank being sent into lockdown.

On February 11, Wayne Robert Kent called policelink handing himself in and was charged with the offence.

Kent was sentenced in August in the Bundaberg District Court for the offence, where he was given a jail term of four and a half years.

He will be eligible for parole in May.

Childers Backpacker Hostel victims remembered 20 years on

2020 marked 20 years since 15 lives were lost in the Childers Palace Hostel fire.

While the covid pandemic prevented large commemorations, local mayors, emergency services and one of the fire survivors gathered in Childers on June 23 to pay their respects.

Cr Bill Trevor, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Steve Johnston pay their respects at the Palace Backpackers Memorial.

It came just weeks after Robert Paul Long, the firestarter, made his bid for parole.

In 2002, Long was found guilty of two charges of murder and arson and was sentenced to life in prison.

Bundaberg region Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor, who was mayor of the Isis Shire at the time of the fire, hand delivered a number of victim impact statements to the parole board from survivors and families of the victims.

A decision on Long’s parole was due to be made 120 days after his parole application, but he has since asked for more time to submit more material.

He has been given until January 21 to do so.

Caroline’s killer wins bid for freedom

18 years after young British backpacker Caroline Stuttle was thrown from Bundaberg’s Burnett Traffic Bridge and killed, her murderer won his bid for freedom in May.

In 2002, Caroline and a friend were travelling around Australia on a gap year, Bundaberg was her final destination.

Caroline Stuttle was killed after she was thrown from the Burnett Traffic Bridge in 2002.

Ian Douglas Previte, who was 32 at the time of sentencing, was found guilty of the murder in the Bundaberg Supreme Court in 2004.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 15 years.

Couple reunited after decades apart

Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric have been reunited after almost 60 years of being separated.

Two people meet, become separated for years and are reunited after decades – it’s the kind of story you usually see in the movies.

But for Mila Krstic and Radovan Maric, it’s real life.

Thanks to the power of social media and the internet, the pair have been reunited after almost 60 years apart.

Council and state elections held

Bundaberg residents headed to the polls twice this year to vote in both the local government and state elections.

Held on March 28, the local council election saw Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey hold his position in the top job.

Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The election also saw new councillors elected in Division 4, Division 6, Division 7 and Division 9.

Queenslanders took to the polls again on October 31 for the State Election which saw a change in representation for the seat of Bundaberg.

Labor’s Tom Smith was elected Bundaberg’s new MP, defeating former LNP MP David Batt by just nine votes.

Bundaberg MP Tom Smith.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett was re-elected in the seat of Burnett.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was re-elected as Premier.

The premier made four visits to Bundaberg before the election this year.

During her visit in July, Ms Palaszczuk announced the preferred site for the new Bundaberg Hospital.

Local baker fined $15k after bad pies make family sick

In October local baker Malcolm Nisbet was fined $15,000 after he pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to selling unsafe food.

The court heard two customers had purchased some pies from Nisbet’s business Bro’s Bakery in June last year.

The court heard two customers and one other person ate most of the two pies which were the subject of the charge, with part of it being frozen for later consumption.

Those three people then became ill later that night or early the following morning.

They all suffered diarrhoea, with two of them experiencing various other symptoms including stomach cramps, nausea, abdominal pain and joint and muscle pain.

Entertainer in court for exploitation material

He’s a well known crooner around the Rum City, entertaining locals with his smooth singing but a familiar face had a hidden dark side that was uncovered when police searched his home.

David William Stygall, 67, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court in November to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

David William Stygall pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to one count of possessing child exploitation material.

The court heard police searched Stygall’s home in December last year where they found electronic devices including hard drives.

In total police found 106 photos and 175 videos depicting children aged between 3 and 14.

Stygall was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment which was wholly suspended for a period of three years.

Sauced up salesman faces court twice in a matter of weeks

Dale Philip Grace appeared to have it made – a wife of two years, a 16-month-old child, his own house and a career in sales.

But Bundaberg Magistrates Court heard in November how questionable choices and issues with alcohol put that all at risk.

Grace pleaded guilty to one charge of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

A blood-alcohol test returned a positive reading of 0.163.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s license for six months. No conviction was recorded.

But in early December, Grace was back before the courts – this time he pleaded guilty to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm after he punched his wife in the face.

Grace was placed on probation for nine months and no convictions were recorded.

Man arrested in Bundaberg for alleged terror plot

In November, a 29-year-old Kepnock man was arrested and charged with one count of acts done in preparation for, or planning, terrorist acts.

On November 28, the man’s identity was revealed as James Michael Waugh after he was briefly mentioned in the Brisbane Arrests Court.

He was remanded in custody.

Kepnock mum killed

Police were called to a Kepnock home on the morning of October 30 after a woman had been found dead in her home with multiple stab wounds.

The home near Kepnock High School was declared a crime scene and police conducted a traffic operation to assist with their investigations.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with murder.

Paradise Dam inquiry heard in Bundaberg

Work and testing at Paradise Dam.

After the announcement was made in September last year that Paradise Dam’s wall would be lowered, the fall out continued well into 2020.

March saw the Paradise Dam come to Bundaberg for five days.

The inquiry examined the root cause of structural and stability issues identified with the dam.

Day two of the inquiry saw local farmers and workers protest outside the Bundaberg Court House in hopes to get their message through to the State Government and SunWater.

After the five days in Bundaberg, the inquiry continued in Brisbane.

Brave family and big hearts

When little Ari was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia, her entire family witnessed first hand how donations made to the Leukaemia Foundation can assist patients and their families.

This year, Ari’s mum Bonnie Baczynski and grandma Rose Sheehy participated in the World’s Greatest Shave.

Bonnie Baczynski and Rose Sheehy post shave.

The proceeds raised through the campaign would go on to help the Leukaemia Foundation to fund support services and resources, as well as research to find a cure for blood cancer diseases.

Bingera Mill crushes out for the final time

The Bundaberg Sugar Bingera Mill will reportedly crush no more as Bundaberg Sugar look to streamline their operation.

In October, Bundaberg Sugar Limited announced that Bingera Mill had crushed for the last time with the mill closing permanently after more than 100 years of operation.

The announcement came after Bundaberg Sugar announced it’s intentions to consolidate its cane milling into a single streamlined operation through the Millaquin Mill to secure the future of sugar in the region.

At the time, Bundaberg Sugar CEO Guy Basile said the Bundaberg region tonnage figures of the past years, including the 2020 crush “cannot justify BSL running two mills in the region”.

NewsMail hits the printers for the last time

After more than 100 years, the NewsMail printed for the last time before becoming a totally digital publication.

The NewsMail was just one of many of Queensland’s regional daily papers to go completely digital.

More stories

PARTY SAFE: See 2021 in without getting into trouble

LOOKING BACK: Bundaberg’s landmarks through time

LIFE’S A BEACH: Vintage images of our local shores