Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Timothy Reginald Balshaw, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of an indecent act in a place to which the public are permitted access at the Caloundra Magistrates Court this morning.
Timothy Reginald Balshaw, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of an indecent act in a place to which the public are permitted access at the Caloundra Magistrates Court this morning. Matty Holdsworth
News

What a whopper: ‘Horror’ as fast food flasher exposed

Matty Holdsworth
13th Nov 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who twice exposed his penis to employees at a Sunshine Coast Hungry Jacks fast food outlet, was surprised he left staff horrified.

Timothy Reginald Balshaw, 24, pleaded guilty at the Caloundra Magistrates Court this morning to two counts of an indecent act in a place to which the public are permitted access.

On two occasions, between May 16 and July 17, 2019, Balshaw exposed his genitalia to staff at the Coochin Creek fast food outlet, located on the Bruce Highway.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Amanda Brewer said Balshaw's behaviour was "frightening" and read from the victim impact statement.

On the first instance, Sgt Brewer told the court Balshaw reversed his car next to the staff member's while she was waiting to start her shift.

"He got out of his vehicle with a 'scared' look on his face and had his erect penis coming out of the bottom of his shorts," Sgt Brewer said.

The second instance, Balshaw was spotted by the same staff member while he was ordering a coffee at the service station in the same complex.

He was approached by management and told to leave.

"Balshaw went to the toilet and came back out and sat down on the stool and pulled his shorts up to expose his penis," the court heard.

"He touched his penis with his left hand and took then a photo of it with his phone."

Balshaw then left with his coffee.

Balshaw's defence lawyer told the court his client only "sometimes" wears underwear and that he is currently working as a concreter, unable to get a job with his environmental science degree.

Two character references were presented to the court, one from Balshaw's partner of four years, who is sticking by him.

Balshaw had no prior criminal history.

The court heard Balshaw was "exceptionally embarrassed" by the incident and that he was "surprised" at how much it horrified the victim.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist described Balshaw's behaviour as "perverted, concerning" and that he shouldn't be surprised at the horror of the victim impact statement.

Balshaw was fined $800 and ordered to perform 60 hours of community service within six months.

caloundra ma coochin creek coochin creek hungry jacks crime editors picks exposure flasher hungry jacks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RED SKY: Photos, video shows heat from Woodgate fires

        premium_icon RED SKY: Photos, video shows heat from Woodgate fires

        News PHOTOS and video from show smoky haze and red skies.

        • 13th Nov 2019 2:57 PM
        Woodgate residents scared as danger stops them getting home

        premium_icon Woodgate residents scared as danger stops them getting home

        News Family photos and medication loss a fear for locals

        BMX BANDIT: Former treasurer sentenced for stealing $15k

        premium_icon BMX BANDIT: Former treasurer sentenced for stealing $15k

        Crime THE former treasurer of the Bundaberg BMX club has been ordered to pay back the...