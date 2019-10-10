What a ship fight: Sunken yacht battle in court

A STATE Government taskforce is taking legal action against a boat owner, in a bid to have a sinking yacht removed from the Mooloolah River.

The Ocean, a 1979 Hartley Golden Cowrie full-cabin with ferro-cement hull and registered until January next year sank in the Mooloolah River at Minyama in March.

The State Government's War on Wrecks chairman and Redlands MP Kim Richards said the owner had been issued with a "direction to remove the vessel from Queensland waters" and Maritime Safety Queensland "is now working through the courts to ensure the direction is complied with".

"Owners are always responsible for their vessels and we will work together to help them meet their responsibilities," Mr Richards said.

Half-sunken yacht in the Mooloolah River. Photo Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

"MSQ has been closely monitoring the vessel to ensure it does not become a navigational or environmental hazard and we have marked its location with a navigation light."

Mr Richards said MSQ had stepped up the removal of derelict and abandoned wrecks across the state.

"MSQ has powers to remove the vessel and seek costs through the court if the owner fails to act," he said.

The Ocean remained partially submerged, and was even a feature of a local river cruise route.

It's understood to be the only sunken vessel currently being managed by Maritime Safety Queensland in the Maroochy and Mooloolah Rivers.

The taskforce was handed a $20 million war chest in July, 2018, to help identify derelict vessels and have them removed from waterways across the state.

The Daily understood there had been 35 boats removed from waterways by MSQ so far in the 2019-20 financial year, costing a total of $570,000.

Costs for each vessel removal were dependent on the individual circumstances.