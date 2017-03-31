What a minor flood level at the Burnett River actually means

FLOODED: Cedars Rd is flooded where it crosses the Burnett River.

WITH the Burnett River predicted to reach minor flood levels at the weekend it's important to know what that actually means.

At 8am, the Bureau of Meteorology's issued a major flood warning for the upper parts of the Burnett and a minor to moderate flood warning for the lower parts of the river.

Flood classifications are broken into three definitions: minor, moderate or major depending on the severity of the flooding.

A minor flood level warning is issued for the lower part of the Burnett River when it's expected to rise above 3.5m at the Bundaberg flood gauge.

This gauge can be found to the east of the Burnett River Traffic Bridge.

During a minor flood level for the Burnett River, low-lying areas near watercourses are affected.

A moderate flood level warning is issued when the Burnett River reaches above 5.5m.

Main traffic routes and some buildings may be affected above floor level.

A high flood level warning is activated when the Burnett River surpasses 7m at the Bundaberg flood gauge.

When this happens many building are likely to be affected and properties will be isolated and evacuations may be required.

The record flood in 2013 reached 9.53m at the Bundaberg flood gauge.

Each river height station has a pre-determined flood classification which details heights on gauges at which minor, moderate and major flooding begins.