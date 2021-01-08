WHAT A FIND! The five coolest old things found in Bundy

From time to time, some really cool things are discovered in the region.

We take a look back at a handful of finds over recent (and some not-so-recent) years.

Cannonball a potential antique

It came in like a cannonball, ready to possibly rewrite history.

A Bundaberg man fossicking in Riverview discovered a cannonball he believed predated Captain Cook.

The rock and stone collector told the NewsMail in 2016 that he picked it up, thinking it was just a funny shaped rock.

But when it fell and he smelled gunpowder, he knew it was something else entirely.

Mr Rowlands took the object to Bakers Military Memorabilia Museum in Childers where he said he was told that it was a cannonball and looked to predate the Captain Cook era.

Monique Breen holding some of the fossils found around Bucca.

115 million year old fossils

Bucca boasts a plethora of marine fossils.

Bucca residents told the NewsMail if they sat down and looked for an hour, they'd at least find one.

The finds mean there's a small chance that marine reptile fossils could be buried somewhere in Bundaberg, just waiting to be discovered.

Messages in bottles are known to pop up in the region from time to time.

Messages in bottles

Messages in bottles pop up on beaches across the globe and the Bundaberg region is no exception.

John and Noela Highland were taking a morning walk when they found a bottle containing a note at Burnett Heads.

They tipped out a spoonful of red wine and were just able to make out a name - Kevin.

It's not the only find reported in the region.

All the way back in 1978 a family catching salmon found a gin bottle with a message from the UK.

A message in a bottle is also believed to have possibly explained the disappearance of a Bundaberg woman.

Love letters were returned to their rightful owner. Photo courtesy of the Queensland Police Service.

Antique love letters found in loot

After an offender was arrested by Bundaberg police, they discovered he was in possession of something rather unusual - love letters dating back to 1913.

With a little detective work the letters were reunited with their rightful family.

Floorboards preserve Bundaberg news

Marteen Ellis was carrying out some renovations when she pulled up carpet in her Pine Creek home and revealed copies of the NewsMail from the 1940s, in top condition.

There were also a number of magazines popular at the time.

"I got a nice little surprise to see the old papers and magazines. They have kept really well and are easy to read," she said.

Marteen Ellis with copies of old NewsMails from 1945. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Floorboards preserve Bundaberg news

Marteen Ellis was carrying out some renovations when she pulled up carpet in her Pine Creek home and revealed copies of the NewsMail from the 1940s, in top condition.

There were also a number of magazines popular at the time.

"I got a nice little surprise to see the old papers and magazines. They have kept really well and are easy to read," she said.