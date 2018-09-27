What a dating expert says about Valentine's Day gifts

IF THE avalanche of roses, hearts and teddy bears hitting stores is giving you Valentine's Day fatigue, you will love to hear that going overboard on glitzy gifts can be a February 14 faux pas.

Dating and relationship expert Linda Prescott says the city's cupids should keep romantic gestures simple and heartfelt.

The director of Brisbane matchmaking agency Ideal Introductions says a gift that shows "a bit of thought" with an element of surprise is always a great option.

Some of her Valentine's Day suggestions include spoiling your partner with a home-cooked meal, planning a picnic or arranging a weekend away as a chance to spend quality time together.

"Something simple and thought provoked is definitely what to go for," Ms Prescott says.

RECIPE FOR ROMANCE: Cooking a special dinner is one way to celebrate Valentine's Day. Thinkstock

Her top tip for navigating Valentine's Day is to be authentic.

"For example if you're a non-romantic person then all of a sudden you're doing the flowers, the chocolates and all these grand gestures they know it's not who you really are," she says.

"So it comes across as you're doing it just to please them or it's expected."

She says those wondering if they should acknowledge the occasion should ask this question:

"Has your partner mentioned Valentine's Day? If they have mentioned it at all - even one tiny little thing - it means that it means something to them," she says.

The day that shines a spotlight on romance can create a lot of pressure for people in new relationships.

"Do I give them a card, do we go out to dinner on that night? It is a lot of pressure because if you go too fast they can run away but if you don't do anything they could get annoyed," she says.

Flowers are always popular and she recommends choosing pink if you have not been together long.

"I would say a really nice gesture for someone who is newly dating is to get a pink rose. It's not love - red - but it's a nice gesture," she says, adding that a simple message is your best bet.

"Get a blank card and write 'thinking of you' - it can't be taken incorrectly and you can't get into trouble for going overboard."

ARM NEWSDESK