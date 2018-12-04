WHAT A CATCH: Fishy footwear snapped up on social media

Warwick woman Carol Harris loves anything quirky, crazy and offbeat - like this incredible pair of 'fish flops' that have caused a bit of a hoot on social media.

CAROL Harris isn't much of an angler, but she sure knows how to score a catch when it comes to online shopping.

Trawling through Ebay one afternoon in October, a pair of bright pink "fish flops" caught Mrs Harris' eye and she could not resist their outlandish allure.

Casting her net far and wide in the world of online shopping, Mrs Harris doesn't mind spending her money on something quirky for the simple purpose of bringing a smile to someone's face.

"I'm a bit funny like that, I am sort of always looking for quirky things," she said.

"Anything out of the ordinary I like to get and either wear or give to other people."

Collecting bits and bobs throughout the year, Mrs Harris has a whole pile of peculiar presents when Christmas time comes around.

"I bought myself one of those talking hamsters once, so I would sit there and talk to it in my little granny flat," she said.

"When I showed my sisters they all wanted one too, so we all got them."

Not caring how she is judged by others, Mrs Harris isn't ashamed to don a pair of fishy footwear in public.

Carol Harris bought this quirky clock for her sister, Dot Sweeney. Marian Faa

But when the fish flops appeared in her letterbox, Mrs Harris found they were a size too small.

Hoping they would make an unconventional Christmas present for someone, she put them up for sale on the Warwick Classifieds Facebook site.

Within a few hours, the fish flops were snatched up and will now go to a new home.

"They're a bit of fun," Mrs Harris said.