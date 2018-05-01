What an alectryon ramiflorus is and why you should care

IT'S a feat no other nursery or individual has ever achieved.

Bundaberg and District Urban Landcare recently announced its team had raised more than 50 alectryon ramiflorus cuttings to planting up stage - all in the name of saving the very rare tree.

President Mike Johnson said alectryon ramiflorusm, commonly known as the Isis Tamarind, was a highly endangered dry rainforest tree.

"It is endemic to the Isis and Pine Creek areas around Bundaberg, meaning it occurs nowhere else in Australia," he said.

SPEAK FOR THE TREES: The endangered Alectryon Ramiflorus.

"Bundaberg Landcare has spent over three years clearing its natural range of invasive weeds whilst simultaneously taking cuttings, numbering and locating new trees and studying their preferred growing sites and growth habits.

"Whilst all this has been happening on the area owned by the Isis Sugar Mill - and many thanks to Isis Sugar for their support with the project - a team of experienced nursery staff have been correlating the individually numbered groups of tree cuttings and trialing growing mediums and differing environments which are most amenable to the growth of the trees."

Mr Johnson said the "gun" team of Bundaberg Landcare nursery manager Carol Anderson and "passionate" senior nursery staff Dianne Clack and Linda Quinnell had overseen the program from the beginning.

"Bundaberg Landcare would also like to thank Steve Ogbourne and his team at The University of the Sunshine Coast for their genetic sampling which has helped us to understand the differences between the colonies both at Isis and Cordalba and this in turn will assist us when selecting trees for the new receiving site," Mr Johnson said.

"A special thanks to our ever supportive field officer Rod Buchanan who came up with the idea under the National Landcare Program to save this tree - thanks to his vision the prospects are now bright for the future of the Isis Tamarind."

Alectryon ramiflorus