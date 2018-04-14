Whales to miss captain for rep opener

OUT INJURED: Wide Bay's Brendon McKeown comforts his teammates last year. He won't play this weekend.

OUT INJURED: Wide Bay's Brendon McKeown comforts his teammates last year. He won't play this weekend. Matthew McInerney

UNION: The Wide Bay Whales might not be 100 per cent but coach Luke McCloskey is confident they can get the job done.

The side will take on Brahmans today at home as the Central Queensland representative season begins.

Wide Bay players will start the process of being selected for the CQ side for the upcoming Queensland Country Championships in Townsville.

But the Whales will have to win without its captain Brendon McKeown.

McKeown is out after injuring his neck playing for Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League last week.

McCloskey said he would be a big loss but the side could cover him, with a new captain to be named before the clash.

"There's a handful of players that can be captain,” he said.

"We'll work it out and finalise it after picking our starting 15.”

McCloskey said preparations had been good despite the squad being out of union season for more than a month.

He doesn't see that as a disadvantage as most players are still playing other sports.

"We have been training well,” he said.

"We've been battling hard for what will be a physical battle.

"We have no other expectations but to win.”

McCloskey said they would do that by targeting their rivals' backs.

"Our forwards are usually strong and are all over them,” he said.

"We need to muscle up outside to stop their backs.

"If we can keep the intensity going for 80 minutes then it will make it a lot easier for us to win.”

The match will be held at the Brothers Sports Complex today at 5pm.

Entry is free for spectators.