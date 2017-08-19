Whales spotted off Bargara coast

Mother and her calf spotted off Bargara coast.

TWO playful humpback whales have been spotted off the coast of Bargara.

The mother and her calf delighted early-morning onlookers near Hansen Woodhouse Park today.

The whales were last spotted heading north off Archies Beach about 10am.

Onlookers seek to catch a glimpse of the whales at Bargara. Mike Knott

It comes only a few weeks after a young whale captured the attention of delighted Port of Bundaberg visitors when it made a splash near ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Members of the public can report whale sightings by calling 1300 264 625.

As humpback numbers increase, they may turn up in places they have not been seen for many decades.

Boaties, jet skiers, paddlers and pilots need to give the whale a wide berth - at least 300 metres in the case of jet skis.

The approach limits are available online here.

