30°
News

Whales put on show with breeding act

HEAT RUN: The whales photographed by Julie Gash.
HEAT RUN: The whales photographed by Julie Gash.

THE greatest animal love battle on the planet has been photographed in waters near Lady Elliot Island.

Up to 11 male humpback whales were seen duking it out in an epic fight known as a "heat run” to win the heart of a whale mother-of-one near the island.

Peter Gash, who manages Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort and whose wife Julie snapped the picture, said it was the largest heat run he had ever seen.

"It's just insane in the water,” he said.

"They make all this noise, going really fast bumping and pushing into each other to be the dominant male.”

Mr Gash said the winning male would then escort the female and her calf away from the pack, before cutting the calf off from its mother so mating could begin.

Researchers believe the humpback whale numbers are increasing at a rate of 10% to 11% a year.

Topics:  humpback whale lady elliot island ocean water

Bundaberg News Mail
More rain and storms for the week ahead

More rain and storms for the week ahead

IT'S going to be a week of humidity, cloud cover, showers and thunderstorms, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Mystery of the little kidnapped girl who lived in Bundaberg

Mary Harwood (not pictured) was only young when she was taken from her family and eventually taken to Australia.

Little girl lost found her way to Bundy

Fisherman spends night in water after boat flips off Coast

He spent the night lost at sea.

How you can collect 15 of the best flicks with the NewsMail

The Great Night In Family Movie Collection features 15 DVDs which will be available with purchase of News Corps metro and regional newspapers over 15 consecutive days.Jarvis (7) and Daniel (9) enjoying a movie and popcorn.Picture: Jay Town

Boost your DVD collection

Local Partners