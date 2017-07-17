Whales continue to wash up on local shores

AGNES: Whale remains have washed up on shore's north of Bundaberg.

LESS than a week after Matt Stoker and his camping friends found a humpback whale washed up on Coonarr Beach, more whale remains have been spotted at the southern end of Chinaman's Beach.

Photos surfaces on the Agnes Water community page of what looks like another humpback skull and other bones.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection experts told the NewsMail strandings and carcasses washing ashore can happen for many different reasons, including natural mortality. Stranded whales should be reported immediately to the RSPCA on 1300 264 625.