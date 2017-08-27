Whale found washed up on beach

VISITORS to a Bundaberg beach came across a dead juvenile whale last week.

The humpback whale was found washed up on the shore in an area only accessible by 4WD.

It's not clear how or when the whale died.

Rangers from the environment department are investigating.

A spate of whale deaths has occurred in the region recently and officers from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection are warning residents to stay clear of carcasses.

"Strandings and carcasses washing ashore can happen for many different reasons, including natural mortality,” the EHP spokesperson said.

"Look after your own safety first.

"It is wise to avoid contact with marine animals as they can carry diseases,” the spokesperson said.

Members of the public can report whale sightings, strandings and carcasses by calling the department on 1300 264 625.