Whale entangled in rope off Fraser Island

A whale entangled in ropes off the coast of Fraser Island.

A HUMPBACK whale is entangled in ropes off Fraser Island.

The whale, which appears to be seriously injured, was discovered by Hervey Bay whale watching crews in Platypus Bay about 11.30am on Tuesday.

Pacific Whale Foundation skipper Scott Whitcombe said the whale had rope wrapped around its tail, mouth and fins.

"It was quite concerning because it had very fresh wounds," Mr Whitcombe said.

"Something didn't seem quite right, because it was quite distressed at first, but then didn't seem to worry about us."

Mr Whitcombe notified the Department of Environment.

Rangers have been sent to assess the whale.