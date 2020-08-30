WETEMBER: Bundy could see above average rainfall

SPRING IS COMING: The temperatures are expected to warm up in Bundaberg this week as we transition into spring.

SPRING IS COMING: The temperatures are expected to warm up in Bundaberg this week as we transition into spring.

AFTER three months of cooler temperatures, it’s time to put the winter woollies away but keep your brolly handy.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting September and spring as a whole to potentially be wetter than usual.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said there was up to a 65 per cent chance of Bundaberg seeing rainfall higher than the September median.

She said there was also a 70 to 75 per cent chance the area would see above average rainfall for the three months of spring.

Ms Wong said while it looked like things may be wetter, September was also shaping up to be warmer.

“In September there is an 80 per cent chance of maximum temperatures exceeding the median in the Bundaberg area,” she said.

“But those chances will drop later in the season, so we’re looking at a warmer start to spring.”

As for the last day of winter, temperatures are expected to be higher than the August average as we head into the next season.

Ms Wong said September would begin on par with the month’s average for Bundaberg.

As for the winds, yesterday Bundaberg’s strongest gust was 52km/h before 10.30am.

But the winds are expected to ease off as the week goes on.

“They’ll freshen up a bit for Wednesday as they turn north-easterly,” she said.

Temperatures in Bundaberg are expected to reach 26 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

The overnight temperatures are also expected to heat up towards the end of the week with a trough moving in from the west.

Ms Wong said there would be a chance of showers and storms later in the week.