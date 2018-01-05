Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

MOORE Park Beach has copped a drenching as rain continues to fall on the seaside town.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region was in the midst of "hit and miss" shower and storm activity and it wasn't certain yet whether the skies would dry up or if the soggy conditions would continue.

In just four hours today, Moore Park has copped 140mm of rain - the biggest single amount of rainfall across the state today.

Moorlands Rd has been left resembling a lagoon after a 41mm drenching today.

In comparison, Bundaberg has only recorded around 4mm of rain since 9am today.