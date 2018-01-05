Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Wet, wet, wet... 140mm falls in just four hours

Rain inundated Moorlands Rd.
Rain inundated Moorlands Rd. Mikayla Haupt
Crystal Jones
by

MOORE Park Beach has copped a drenching as rain continues to fall on the seaside town.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region was in the midst of "hit and miss" shower and storm activity and it wasn't certain yet whether the skies would dry up or if the soggy conditions would continue.

In just four hours today, Moore Park has copped 140mm of rain - the biggest single amount of rainfall across the state today.

Moorlands Rd has been left resembling a lagoon after a 41mm drenching today.

In comparison, Bundaberg has only recorded around 4mm of rain since 9am today.

Bundaberg News Mail
At least three cars broken into overnight in Bundy

At least three cars broken into overnight in Bundy

OPPERTUNISTIC thieves broke in to at least three cars in the Bundaberg area last night.

CAR CHASE: Police release images of two suspected fugitives

The white Toyota 86 sports coupe crashed in Maryborough.

Pair believed to have made it back to Brisbane area

The force is with Bundy's new police liaison officer

NEW JOB: Dave Harris is encouraging people to have a chat and share their ideas with him.

Former air force officer switches uniform

Apple admits its products affected by global security flaw

The two security flaws have caused issues with almost all Apple devices

Local Partners