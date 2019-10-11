Wet weekend ahead for Bundy

BUNDABERG can expect to feel a bit of relief from the higher temperatures the region faced this week, with a weekend forecast full of rain.

A spokesperson for BOM said an upper trough was moving through Queensland today, with showers and a possible thunderstorm expected today and tomorrow.

The max temperature over the next two days is forecast to reach 25°

Showers and possible thunderstorms are expected to continue well into Saturday afternoon and evening.

Conditions are set to clear by Sunday, with a bright and sunny day and a max temp of 28°.

Next week’s forecast is set to be clear and dry.