Wet weekend ahead for Bundaberg

RAIN: The wet weather is expected to continue through the weekend. Brian Cassidy

BUNDABERG, the rains are here.

This morning locals woke up to the sound of rain, which tipped over 21mm.

And while tropical cyclone Owen has now been downgraded to a category 1, those in its path are still advised to stay alert and watch for the latest warnings.

Addressing the media this morning, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the system was still moving across Queensland, and increased rainfall around the east coast was still expected.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said the system was expected to weaken below a tropical cyclone intensity by the end of the day.

"There is a low chance of it redeveloping ... keep an eye on the severe weather warnings,” the spokeswoman said.

She said there would still be significant weather events in the south east parts of the state.

Severe thunderstroms are expected in the Burnett region and some parts may see large hail and damaging winds.

Today, Bundaberg is forecasted to see a possible thunderstorm and showers through the day.

Sunday is looking no different, with a storm forecast and a possible rainfall of 25 to 60mm.

The spokeswoman said the cyclone was expected to "move south east and go over water and run parallel to the coast”.

"It could move north or could move inland.”

QFES Commissioner Katarina Carroll urged people to keep up to date with the latest alerts.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland's Craig Holden said despite the wet weather, Bundy's beaches were open. "We will continue monitoring conditions through the day, every day,” Mr Holden said.

"It could change depending on the tropical cyclone if it comes closer or not.”