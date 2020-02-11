Wet weather set to continue this week

BUNDABERG’s weather forecast sees another wet week ahead for the region.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said more rain was on the radar this week, as well as a possible thunderstorm or two expected.

“A high chance of showers is forecast for Bundaberg for the rest of the week,” he said.

“Isolated thunderstorms are also anticipated, particularly this afternoon and tomorrow.”

The BOM spokesman said while the wet weather will momentarily offer some relief from the dry and warm conditions, there is a high chance that conditions will remain humid during the day.

“Rainfall totals over the next couple of days, if conditions remain the same, is five to 25mm,” he said.

“Although if thunderstorms do happen to occur, we are looking at more like 40mm to 50mm.”

FLASH FLOODING: Recent flooding that occurred on Hermans Rd, Burnettt Heads.

As the wet weather is set to continue, drivers are reminded to apply caution and drive to the conditions.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey issued a warning to drivers on Sunday, after severe storms caused flash flooding in various parts of the state.

“Before you head out onto the road, look at the forecast and plan your drive,” Mr Bailey said.

“Avoid driving until the weather clears up, and if you get caught in a quick moving storm or rain event, drive to conditions and pull over if you think it’s unsafe.

“When a crash occurs, families and friends suffer, and the investigations into these terrible crashes are left to emergency workers who wish each visit to one of these scenes will be their last.”

Drivers are advised to maintain a safe speed and avoid breaking or accelerating quickly, to reduce chances of aquaplaning and avoid driving on roads partially covered by water.