Wet weather, motorcycle crash lead to heavy traffic

by Danielle O’Neal
2nd Feb 2021 9:20 AM
Citybound commuters are experiencing up to 50-minute delays on the Bruce Highway as wet weather wreaks havoc on southeast roads, including a serious motorcycle crash.

As of 8.15am, traffic was very slow moving back to Morayfield on the Bruce Highway, with up to 50-minute delays to get into Brisbane.

There is also heavy congestion on the Logan Motorway westbound back to Berrinba, with generalised congestion of major roads due to wet weather.

Emergency services were called to a serious motorcycle crash on Flinders Parade in North Lakes about 7.30pm.

The motorcyclist, who is reportedly a man, sustained chest injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, in the Gladstone region, a man in his 20s was flown to hospital in a serious but stable condition after a truck rollover.

Emergency services worked to free the entrapped driver from the truck rollover on Gladstone Monto Road at Calliope at 5.15am.

He was taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

