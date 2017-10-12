Wet weather for the region this weekend

THE RAINS ARE 'ERE: Lifeguards Erin Gardner and Cleo Kauffman keep an eye on bathers at Nielson Park Beach.

WHILE no freak weather event is on the cards for Bundaberg this weekend, there is a chance got localised rain and storms in the Bundaberg region.

Up to 60mm of rain is forecast for Bundaberg over the weekend and 30mm on Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A spokesman for the bureau said conditions are developing at this stage and the forecast is uncertain in regards to the amount of rainfall.

An upper trough is predicted to move further north into Queensland, combining with the inland surface trough to maintain instability and the slight to medium chance of showers and storms are more likely through the southern central interior into inland parts of the Wide Bay with possible locally heavy falls with storms.

The regions wet weather is expected to carry over into the middle of next week, however, the spokesman said specific amounts are still uncertain with the trough's movement.

At this stage the most likely scenario is for this feature to extend from the Wide Bay coast to offshore of the Gold Coast.

"Due to the uncertainty, everyone needs to keep up-to-date with the forecasts," he said.