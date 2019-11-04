Wet weather expected for Bundy

Wendy and Richard Craggs take their boat out of the river after a morning of fishing. They didnt let the rain showers deter them and sheltered under the bridges when the rain fell.

WHILE it’s no surprise that temperatures are warming up heading into summer, the mercury is predicted to hit about six degrees above the November average this week.

The increase in temperature will come gradually throughout the week after the possibility of rain tomorrow.

Bureau meteorologist Kimba Wong said the wet weather was pushing eastwards from out west and would start popping up in isolated patches today.

“When it first comes through it’ll probably still feel a little bit warm and humid, just because we have those onshore winds still bringing in that moisture ahead of the change,” Ms Wong said.

She said the showers and possible storms might not quite make it to Bundaberg today.

“Possibly the storms could reach Bundaberg maybe really late (today) or possibly into the early hours of (tomorrow) morning,” she said.

“If there are any showers or storms around in the morning, they’ll probably start to clear up during the day and be a mostly fine afternoon.”

She said, very optimistically, that the total rainfall might reach 10mm.

Temperatures are expected to reach a top of 29 degrees today with light winds in the morning shifting northerly and slowing down in the middle of the day.