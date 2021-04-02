Wet weather could bring flooding to region’s rivers

Minor to moderate flooding is possible in the Burnett River catchment from late Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a flood watch for some of the region’s river systems, with minor to moderate flooding possible from Sunday evening.

The flood watch includes multiple catchments between St Lawrence and Byron Bay due to the risk of heavy rainfall on top of the recent wet March.

A deepening trough along the Queensland coast is likely to bring heavy rainfall to the flood watch area from Sunday and continuing into Monday



A severe weather warning could also be issued later in the weekend, with the risk of heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and damaging surf for the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Southeast Coast.

The Bureau said daily rainfall totals between 50mm and 150mm were possible.

Fresh to strong south-easterlies are also expected to dominate the east coast over the long weekend.



Speaking to the NewsMail this week, BoM Meteorologist Livio Regano said the weather across the Easter long weekend could be “wild and woolly”.

The heaviest falls are likely to occur north of Fraser Island initially, before extending southward to the Queensland and New South Wales Border.

Local catchments listed in BoM’s flood watch include the Burnett River, Baffle Creek, Kolan River and the Burrum and Cherwell Rivers.

To keep up to date with the latest weather warnings, visit the BoM website.

