Wet weather and school closures

Check the web for school closures
Emma Reid
WHEN it doesn't rain, it pours.

This statement came true today after months of drought the Rum City had heavy downpours which caused havoc around the region.

Tomorrow is the first day back for youngsters heading into the last term of the school year.

After many of the regions roads were closed due to flash flooding, parents may be left scratching their heads, as to whether or not pack the kids lunches.

The NewsMail contacted the Department of Education and Training that advised there were no closure in place as of 6pm Monday night.

The spokeswoman said information regarding school closures was updated throughout the day and it was the best way to check.

To find out if a school closures before day one begins go to http://closures.det.qld.gov.au/

