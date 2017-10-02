Wet weather and school closures

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

WHEN it doesn't rain, it pours.

This statement came true today after months of drought the Rum City had heavy downpours which caused havoc around the region.

Tomorrow is the first day back for youngsters heading into the last term of the school year.

After many of the regions roads were closed due to flash flooding, parents may be left scratching their heads, as to whether or not pack the kids lunches.

The NewsMail contacted the Department of Education and Training that advised there were no closure in place as of 6pm Monday night.

The spokeswoman said information regarding school closures was updated throughout the day and it was the best way to check.

To find out if a school closures before day one begins go to http://closures.det.qld.gov.au/