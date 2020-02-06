WET ROADS: Where you'll need to drive with extra caution

Water over the road at Shelley St, Burnett Heads, in the early hours of the morning.

Water over the road at Shelley St, Burnett Heads, in the early hours of the morning.

FOUR roads in the region are under high priority alert according to the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

At Meadowvale, Bundaberg Miriam Vale Road has water over the road.

Both lanes are affected in both directions and drivers should proceed with caution.

The last update was provided at 10am.

At Gooburrum/Meadowvale/Welcome Creek, water is over Moore Park Road.

All lanes and directions are affected and drivers should exercise caution.

The last update was made at 10am.

At Oakwood, Bundaberg Gin Gin Road has water over it.

All lanes and directions are affected and drivers should use caution.

The last update was made yesterday afternoon.

At Ellott/Kinkunam, water is over both lanes of Goodwood Road.

Drive with caution.

The last update was made at 10am.