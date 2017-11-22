Westside shoppers will have to wait a little longer

SHOPPERS hoping to get back into Westside Plaza will have to wait a little longer for a new tenant.

In July, the NewsMail reported that a new tenant would be in place by Christmas, creating around 100 new jobs.

Sadly those plans have fallen through.

Westside Plaza in Heidke Street. Mike Knott BUN200717WESTSIDE3

The Westside Plaza building has had its fair share of changes over the years and was a Bi-Lo supermarket before becoming a Coles.

However, after Bunnings built a new premises on Johanna Bvld, Coles decided it was time to move out and fitted out the old Bunnings store in what would become Coles Stockland in April.

CBD Realty principal Grant Davies said Westside Plaza was now awaiting a buyer to snap up a prize retail opportunity.