Westside shoppers will have to wait a little longer

Crystal Jones
SHOPPERS hoping to get back into Westside Plaza will have to wait a little longer for a new tenant.

In July, the NewsMail reported that a new tenant would be in place by Christmas, creating around 100 new jobs.

Sadly those plans have fallen through.

The Westside Plaza building has had its fair share of changes over the years and was a Bi-Lo supermarket before becoming a Coles.

However, after Bunnings built a new premises on Johanna Bvld, Coles decided it was time to move out and fitted out the old Bunnings store in what would become Coles Stockland in April.

CBD Realty principal Grant Davies said Westside Plaza was now awaiting a buyer to snap up a prize retail opportunity.

Bundaberg News Mail
