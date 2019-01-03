Wests to see training in new light

NIGHT MOVES: The Western Suburbs training ground and one of the lights that will be replaced.

NIGHT MOVES: The Western Suburbs training ground and one of the lights that will be replaced. Shane Jones

LEAGUE: If Western Suburbs win this year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade title a few light bulbs might be the reason why.

The junior part of the club got the ultimate gift late last year, gaining much-needed funding for new lights at the oval the Panthers train at.

Western Suburbs won $64,702 from the State Government as part of the Get Playing Places and Spaces program.

The money will allow the club to replace the 12 lights currently in use around the oval, located near Salter Oval.

"The old lights were inadequate,” Western Suburbs junior president Craig Brough said.

"We did a lux report and we were operating a two, so it is also about safety for the players.”

Brough said the lighting in its current state compromised what the club could do with juniors and seniors.

It forced juniors to finish before dark and the seniors to train on certain areas of the field while the juniors finished.

The funding changes that.

"We'll now have 100 lux when they are installed,” Brough said.

"We'll have the option to train at night for both juniors and seniors and use all the field.”

Brough said it would also allow them to run the Barry Brimlow event, the club's under-15 carnival, into the night.

Work will start soon, using the existing poles but replacing the lights.

"This is our third attempt at trying to get the funding,” Brough said.

"It really held us up in our plans to do anything because we just didn't have the funds.

"We can't thank the State Government and Momentum's Matthew Fitzpatrick enough for helping us.”

Brough said the funding would allow the club to look at other areas of the oval to improve, including setting up better amenities for females at the club.

The lighting will also help the Bundaberg West Barbarians, who also use the venue, in the Spring Cup.