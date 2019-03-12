Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 6:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP

"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

More Stories

barry ofarrell nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fire threatens home while vet performs emergency c-section

    premium_icon Fire threatens home while vet performs emergency c-section

    News A WOODGATE couple had to make a gut-wrenching decision to either protect their home from a raging fire or to save a mother dog and her puppies last night.

    • 12th Mar 2019 10:54 AM
    Labor promises funding to rebuild lifesaving clubhouse

    premium_icon Labor promises funding to rebuild lifesaving clubhouse

    Politics Labor announces funding for Moore Park SLSC.

    • 12th Mar 2019 10:17 AM
    ROLLING UPDATES: Latest warning from QFES remains the same

    ROLLING UPDATES: Latest warning from QFES remains the same

    News Call 000 if you feel your property is under threat

    Hog's Breath could be back on the menu

    premium_icon Hog's Breath could be back on the menu

    Business Hog's Breath looking for a Bundy base