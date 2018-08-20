Wests pounce

HOLDING UP: Ross Larsen desperately tries to get over the line but is stopped from grounding the ball by the solid West Panther line.

HOLDING UP: Ross Larsen desperately tries to get over the line but is stopped from grounding the ball by the solid West Panther line. Brian Cassidy

Rugby League: A dominant Wests Panthers knocked East Magpies off 20-10 in Saturday's Bundaberg Rugby League elimination final.

The score was locked at 6-all at half time, but Wests pulled ahead in the second half.

Wests captain James Prichard, who kicked two goals, said it was a sweet victory.

"I think we played really well - we started slow but in the end we got on top,” Prichard said.

"I think all of our young fellas stepped up, and our forwards turned up all day and stuck it to them.”

Now, Wests face Isis after Isis lost 18-16 to The Waves in the qualifying final, also played on Saturday.

Prichard said the Panthers would have to turn up ready to play against Isis.

"We will have to jump up the training this week and review a couple of things from the game on the weekend,” he said.

"I don't think too much has to change, we just have to complete our sets and play good footy and be really competitive.”

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said the club would hold a review of the season, before preparing for next year.

"I'd like to say congratulations to Wests, they played the full 80 minutes and ended up taking out the prize,” O'Sullivan said.

Isis came out second best after an 18-16 result with The Waves on Saturday.

The Waves face Wallaroos next week for a spot in the grand final.

Isis will then play Wests the following week for a spot in the preliminary final.