Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOLDING UP: Ross Larsen desperately tries to get over the line but is stopped from grounding the ball by the solid West Panther line.
HOLDING UP: Ross Larsen desperately tries to get over the line but is stopped from grounding the ball by the solid West Panther line. Brian Cassidy
News

Wests pounce

Katie Hall
by
20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Rugby League: A dominant Wests Panthers knocked East Magpies off 20-10 in Saturday's Bundaberg Rugby League elimination final.

The score was locked at 6-all at half time, but Wests pulled ahead in the second half.

Wests captain James Prichard, who kicked two goals, said it was a sweet victory.

"I think we played really well - we started slow but in the end we got on top,” Prichard said.

"I think all of our young fellas stepped up, and our forwards turned up all day and stuck it to them.”

Now, Wests face Isis after Isis lost 18-16 to The Waves in the qualifying final, also played on Saturday.

Prichard said the Panthers would have to turn up ready to play against Isis.

"We will have to jump up the training this week and review a couple of things from the game on the weekend,” he said.

"I don't think too much has to change, we just have to complete our sets and play good footy and be really competitive.”

Easts coach Mick O'Sullivan said the club would hold a review of the season, before preparing for next year.

"I'd like to say congratulations to Wests, they played the full 80 minutes and ended up taking out the prize,” O'Sullivan said.

Isis came out second best after an 18-16 result with The Waves on Saturday.

The Waves face Wallaroos next week for a spot in the grand final.

Isis will then play Wests the following week for a spot in the preliminary final.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    premium_icon Dogs sniff out illicit drugs, pipe on block

    Crime WHEN Joan Maclennan took her dogs for a walk at her spare block of land last week, the last thing she expected to find was an ice pipe and other drug utensils.

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    premium_icon LOST LIMB: Driver faces court after car v bike

    Crime Witness said vehicle didn't indicate before turning into bike's path

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    premium_icon Bundy hero recognised: Beach bravery rewarded

    News Two off-duty Bundaberg men have been commended for their bravery

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Focus on Hinkler: Labor is brief on big issues

    premium_icon Focus on Hinkler: Labor is brief on big issues

    News Big questions remain unanswered

    • 20th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners