MUDDY: Wests player Raymond Zysk gets tackled at Salter Oval on Saturday.
Rugby League

WESTS ON TOP: Side knocks off Premiers

Shane Jones
by
26th Mar 2018 11:04 AM

LEAGUE: One game doesn't make a season but Western Suburbs coach Corey Tanner was happy with what he saw.

The Panthers knocked off last year's Bundaberg Rugby League A-Grade premiers Past Brothers 28-4 in the opening game of the season.

After a close contest early the side got on top in a 15-minute burst in the second half to win the game.

Panthers forward James Prichard scored two tries with fellow forward Marshall Murphy named man of the match.

"That's why (Prichard's) our captain, he leads,” Tanner said.

"Hayden Priestley and Raymond Zysk also had good games, we have one of best forward packs in the game.”

Priestley was joined by Willie Nagas in Wests colours after playing for Brothers in last year's grand final.

Both came back to haunt the Brethren with strong performances.

Tanner said the win was great but it's only one in a long season.

"We knew we could be a threat and Brothers were the benchmark to us,” he said.

"We have a tough opening three weeks so we will know where we are after that.

"A lot of us have us in the bottom part of the top five but we know we can come out and be better than that.”

Brothers captain Kevin Sherriff said the side took plenty of positives despite the loss.

"We had five players play from last year's grand final, so it is going to take some time,” he said.

"The first half was very positive for us and our defence was good to hold them to 6-0. Then a 10-15 minute defensive lapse cost us.

"Our main thing we need to improve on is attack and playing to our structure.”

Both teams now break for Easter. There is more BRL on page 26.

bundaberg rugby league past brothers western suburbs
Bundaberg News Mail
