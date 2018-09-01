Wests' aims for rare feat in junior rugby league finals

LEAGUE: Western Suburbs could be on the verge of history in tomorrow's Bundaberg Junior Rugby League grand finals.

The Panthers under-16 team will take on the Wallaroos when finals are held at Eskdale Park in Maryborough.

The team is chasing its sixth straight title in juniors after winning in U11, U12, U13, U14 and U15 last year.

Wests are also unbeaten in the past three season and have won 15 matches this season, scoring an average of 40 points per game and conceding just eight in reply.

The team also has the top six players in the leading try scorers for the season in the competition with Melbourne Storm bound halfback Zac Laybutt leading with 17.

"They really are great kids to coach and work really hard for their success,” Wests' under-16 coach Mick Laybutt said.

"They do A-grade standard training, which has led them to this.”

Laybutt said the strength of the side came from their defence.

"It's our strongest part,” he said.

"It's been phenomenal the past few months and everyone from the backs to the forwards do it.

"The attacking side has been good as well.”

The match against the Roos is a repeat of the U15 decider, which Wests won last year.

Laybutt said plenty had changed from that clash but conceded the forward battle and the fitness of both sides would ultimately decide the match.

"They are really strong in the forwards, it will be a really tough contest,” he said.

"In previous contests the first 15 minutes have been a battle before the fitness difference really kicks in for our side.

"We're hoping the same can happen in the grand final.”

Laybutt confirmed most of the side would transfer into U18s and he would coach them next year.

He's coached them, including his son Zac, since they were in U7.

Wests face the Wallaroos at 2.05pm with the Panthers also involved in the U15 decider against Hervey Bay at 12.40pm.

In the other finals, Hervey Bay takes on Wallaroos in U14 at 11.20am with Past Brothers facing Hervey Bay in U13 at 10am.

Meanwhile the final round of the U12s, U11s, U10s, U9s and U8s will be held tomorrow at Salter Oval with games starting at 8am.