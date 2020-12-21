Menu
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

Adam Daunt
20th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to two separate incidents over the weekend in the nearby area.

On Saturday, the chopper was called to a property at Eltham near Alstonville to help a 15 year old boy.

The boy suffered injuries as a result of a quad bike accident before NSW Ambulance stabilised him for lower limb injuries.

The Westpac Chopper flown the boy to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday December 20, the Westpac Chopper was called out to perform an immediate medical hospital transfer.

The chopper flown a 62 year old man from Maclean Hospital to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The man is suffering from a cardiac condition that required immediate specialist attention.

