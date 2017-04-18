Westpac celebrates 200 years

WESTPAC celebrated two centuries of business at the beginning of the month.

April 8 marked 200 years since Westpac, formerly known as the Bank of NSW, first opened its doors to helping our customers, communities and people prosper and grow.

To mark the special occasion, Westpac Bundaberg and Stockland branches celebrated to say thank you to its customers for 200 years of service.

"We are delighted to support people and businesses in our vibrant and much-loved community and we will continue to show our appreciation every day,” Bundaberg branch bank manager Richard Reynolds said.

Mr Reynolds said Westpac's Bundaberg and Stockland branches were proud of the role they played in the community and thanked those that took part in Westpac's celebrations on April 7.

The celebrations involved a special cake-cutting ceremony and included many snacks and refreshments for customers who entered the branch on the day.

The branch is at 100 Bourbong St.