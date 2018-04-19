Menu
Coach of the Wanderers, Josey Gombau looks on dejected
Soccer

BREAKING: Wanderers sack Gombau after missing finals

by Staff Writers
19th Apr 2018 10:31 AM

THE Western Sydney Wanderers have announced via a media release on Thursday that they have parted ways with coach Josep Gombau.

 

After just six months in charge of the club, the Spanish manager will leave the club effective immediately.

 

Gombau was appointed as head coach in November after Tony Popovic sensationally left the club on the eve of the season.

 

Pressure intensified around the boss after his side failed to qualifty for the finals series. The Wanderers looked set to sneak into the top six, before a final day home loss to Adelaide United saw them leapfrogged by the Brisbane Roar.

 

The club will review their 2017-18 season, which saw them miss the finals before appointing a new head coach for season 2018-19.

