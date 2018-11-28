Westerly wind forecast to bring dangerous fire conditions

VERY dry, very windy and very hot conditions today is the potent combination making for dangerous fire conditions according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Harry Clark.

Mr Clarke said today was an intense day across the north Wide Bay Burnett with a westerly wind change forecast to push in this afternoon.

He said today there was an extreme fire danger ranking for the Capricornia area and a severe fire danger ranking for the Wide Bay Burnett as the "pretty unprecedented” weather conditions take form.

"It's the westerly wind,” he said.

"There's a trough coming with really dry and gusty conditions this afternoon (which is) leading to the fire danger.”

Mr Clark said there is a forecast for isolated thunderstorms however they are expected to be quite dry with not a lot of rain.

He said being a thunderstorm there would be lightning which could result in new fires starting.

"Remain alert and heed the advice of the authorities,” he said.

Mr Clark said today was dangerous for those on the ground, but it looks as though "tomorrow is an improvement”.

With winds up to 40km/h forecast today, tomorrow they are expected to decrease.

While "not of as significant as the fire” threat, Mr Clark said there was raised dust to the west, out near Roma which was moving in a north east direction and may make its way to the coast overnight.

In a press conference last night, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the fire was "the kind we have not seen in Queensland before and the time to leave is now”.

Ms Palaszczuk said records were being smashed with the heat wave conditions across the state.

Bruce Gunn Queensland State Manager Bureau of Meteorology said yesterday that this has been an "exceptional heat and fire event”.

"We've seen all-time temperature records absolutely shattered, records that have stood for 60-70 years,” he said.