West students develop bright futures through great choices

WEST IS BEST: Bundaberg West State School students have an inclusive learning environment that encourages making great choices

GREAT Choices, Bright Future.

That is the motto at Bundaberg West State School.

Bundaberg West caters for "Westies” from Prep to Year 6 in an inclusive learning environment that recognises and values individual students.

We strive to ensure that all students at West make great choices that lead to the best possible future outcomes.

Academic, sporting, cultural, musical and environmental achievement are celebrated on a regular basis.

Bundaberg West is proud to be a Reef Guardian School and all Westies work hard to protect our school environment and reduce the amount of pollution that flows to our waterways.

Student attendance and school cleanliness is celebrated every week on assembly.

Classroom teachers and students are supported by the principal, the Head of Special Education Services, Head of Curriculum, Master Teacher, teacher librarian, positive behaviour support teacher, specialist teachers in the areas of technology, music, physical education, Japanese and special education teachers.

Our school chaplain and community partners also help us to ensure wrap-around support for students and their families.

Staff at Bundaberg West work tirelessly to ensure all students access the curriculum in a supportive environment with exciting and challenging activities adjusted to their learning style and abilities.

The efforts of our team are reflected in student opinion survey results that show 100 per cent of students feel teachers at West have high expectations for all students and encourage students to do their best.

The most recent school opinion survey also shows 100 per cent of parents feel Bundaberg West is a safe school where teachers are interested in their child's well-being.

We host a 0-5 playgroup and yarning circle every Tuesday morning which is open to all members of the community.

We also host a Reading with Wesites program where pre-Prep aged children from local childcare centres come along and experience school for an hour a week and some of our school leaders and staff read with them.

I am so proud to lead such an enthusiastic and talented staff here at Bundaberg West.

The efforts of all students to be their very best makes me honoured to be principal. It is a privilege to work in a school and a community with such fantastic spirit and I encourage everyone to become part of the Bundaberg West community.

I am proud to be a Westie!

Families considering Bundaberg West can phone 4132 8333 to organise a tour with the principal.