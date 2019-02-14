A strong lifeline remains after building ownership change

GOING STRONG: Andrew Armstrong says the need for the Bundaberg West store will keep it around for years to come.

A LIFELINE is still there for anyone needing help.

This statement is stronger than ever as the Lifeline Superstore, on the corner of Johanna Blvd and Lillian Cres, Bundaberg West reassures the community it will remain.

A story published in the NewsMail last week advised there were more than 100 businesses for sale in Bundaberg, with commercial properties listed on www.realcommercial.com.au.

Regional business manager for Lifeline Andrew Armstrong said the building had sold in the last month, but the support service was here to stay.

"As the need for our business grew we moved to the west Bundaberg building in 2016 and we have a five year lease," Mr Armstrong said.

"There are more residential plans around here in the future too."

Mr Armstrong said Bundaberg residents had more opportunities to grab a bargain while supporting an important cause when shopping at the store.

The crisis support and suicide prevention charity offers a huge range of furniture and other goods, as well as the traditional clothing and bric-a-brac. Lifeline services in Queensland are operated by UnitingCare Community.

"All profits from Lifeline shops support our crisis support services, including the 131114 Lifeline Crisis Line, Online Crisis Support Chat, suicide bereavement and prevention individual and group support, and our disaster recovery program, Community Recovery."

Lifeline superstores are expanding in Queensland and providing vital support for the charity organisation. While most goods have been donated, some stock is also new.

The Bundaberg West store is open seven days, Monday to Friday 8.30am to 4.30pm and weekends 9am-2pm.