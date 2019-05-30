Menu
Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19.
West Gladstone man missing since May 19

30th May 2019 9:58 AM

POLICE are seeking help from the public to find a missing 41-year old man from West Gladstone.

Shane Dassow was last seen on Larsen Street on May 19 and has not been seen by friends or family since.

Police hold concerns for Shane's welfare as his behaviour is out of character.

He is described as Caucasian, is approximately 180cm tall with a thin build with brown hair.

Anyone with information should contact Police Link on 131 444 and quote reference number QP1901032776.

