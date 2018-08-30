Menu
Melbourne factory fire
Major fire with explosions in Melbourne

by Peta Fuller
30th Aug 2018 7:07 AM

A LARGE factory is on fire in West Footscray this morning, with locals reporting hearing explosions.

More than 20 trucks are currently on the scene on Somerville Rd. The blaze is currently burning out of control.

Neighbouring properties have been advised to shut their windows and turn off heating systems.

Factory fire off Sommerville Road.
A warning has been issued for homes within a two kilometre radius including Altona North, Braybrook, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville.

Callers to 3AW said they heard explosions this morning, with one saying: "It sounds like rolling thunder."

 

Property owners in the area have been warned to close their windows and turn off heating systems as winds pick up.   A spokesman for the Metropolitan Fire Brigade said the building contains acetone and oxy acetylene, a chemical used for welding.   He said a 44 gallon drum exploded and "flew through the air" when firefighters attempted to enter.   The building is made of asbestos. The spokesman said "asbestos procedures" are in place and firefighters are "wetting down the material" to "minimise the exposure".   A warning was earlier sent out for neighbouring suburbs including Altona North, Brooklyn, Footscray, Kingsville, South Kingsville, Spotswood, Sunshine, Tottenham, West Footscray and Yarraville, according to the Herald Sun.   The fire is visible from St Kilda, on the other side of the city. Large plumes of smoke have drifted over the Westgate Bridge.   West Footscray is located 7km from Melbourne's Central Business District and is largely industrial.
