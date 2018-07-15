Nic Nat knee injury sours Eagles win

West Coast's Nic Naitanui in the ruck against Collingwood's Brodie Grundy. Pic: Michael Klein

WEST Coast can win at the MCG.

But can the Eagles win the premiership without Nic Nat?

Sunday was a classic case of winning the battle but potentially losing the war, with fears Naitanui sustained a serious injury to his "good" right knee.

The Eagles commanded so much respect in the premiership race by emerging as the chief challenger to Richmond.

But so much will hinge on ruck understudy Scott Lycett if the Naitanui fears are confirmed on Monday.

Lycett, 25, is a restricted free agent and suddenly the importance of his signature might climb a list topped by marking machine Jeremy McGovern and ball magnet Andrew Gaff.

But the key learning from Sunday's 35-point upset of Collingwood was that the Eagles can bring their form along with their footy boots when they jump on an aeroplane.

This was West Coast's first win at the MCG against Collingwood since Round 2, 1995 - predating the birth of five Eagles.

West Coast was all over the Magpies at the MCG. Picture: Michael Klein

One of those five is Willie Rioli, who showed enough magic to suggest he and Daniel Rioli might be able to adequately cover the game's sudden loss of Cyril.

With Mason Cox a late withdrawal, this was a battle of the quick birds and the big birds. For the first 10 minutes it played out like an advertisement for the TAC. Speed kills, and the Pies had plenty of it.

They led 20-0 on the back of a possession domination and probably should've scooted five goals clear.

At one stage they led disposals 32-7, with three of West Coast's six kicks turnovers.

Jordan De Goey's lateral movement troubled Will Schofield and the re-signed star booted two goals in the first 18 minutes.

But with McGovern then floating in front of De Goey the one-on-one opportunities started to wane.

In an era where hard match-ups are dwindling, Sunday produced some pivotal contests.

Mark Hutchings kept Steele Sidebottom to seven kicks, his fewest in 112 matches, while Matthew Scharenberg took the points against Jack Darling.

Darcy Moore made his return for the Magpies. Picture: Michael Klein

Lewis Roberts-Thomson enjoyed playing West Coast on the MCG and Darcy Moore impressed with the former Swan's position and hairstyle.

While Kennedy kicked 3.1, Moore's positioning was spot on and he hardly could've done more stationed at full-back.

After Collingwood's early blitz, the Eagles piled on 15 of the final 21 goals. They got tougher. They took 58 uncontested marks to just 33 in the second half.

It should've been all over by the final change. After kicking 9.0 from their first nine shots, Kennedy, Jack Darling and Jake Waterman all hit the post.

It was aerial supremacy and days after Nathan Buckley shaved his beard, it might've made the hairs on Damien Hardwick's neck stand up.

Perhaps Buckley's wife Tania should creep into the bathroom and bin the razors. Bucks' beard is gone and so is Collingwood's seven-game winning streak.