Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew Gaff hasn’t made a decision on his future. Picture: AAP Images
Andrew Gaff hasn’t made a decision on his future. Picture: AAP Images
AFL

Timeline set for Gaff decision

by Braden Quartermaine
7th Oct 2018 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ANDREW Gaff will finally give West Coast an answer on his future either on Sunday or Monday, as the Eagles refuse to give up hope of retaining the dual All-Australian wingman.

Despite the long-held expectation the 26-year-old star will accept a lucrative seven-year deal from North Melbourne, multiple sources on Saturday believed that Gaff remained genuinely torn about his future after having to watch his teammates win the premiership last weekend while suspended.

West Coast chief executive Trevor Nisbett said on Saturday the club was still waiting for an answer from Gaff and his management.

"Andrew has to make a decision very soon, so hopefully it's within the next 48 hours so that we can then start to plan what we do from there," Nisbett said.

Should Gaff tell the Eagles he wants to move to the Kangaroos, the issue will be whether West Coast accept a likely first-round compensation pick for Gaff or try to force North Melbourne into a trade.

Andrew Gaff is consoled by teammates after the Grand Final. Picture: Michael Klein
Andrew Gaff is consoled by teammates after the Grand Final. Picture: Michael Klein

Gaff did not speak about his future when he gave a speech at the club's John Worsfold Medal presentation on Friday night to accept his trophy for fifth place.

"The last week or so has been unbelievable to celebrate with all you guys. It's a special moment," Gaff said.

"I'd like to thank Simmo (coach Adam Simpson). He's there for me when things are going well and also when times are tough. I really appreciate your support throughout this difficult time for me."

Related Items

Show More
afl afl trade period andrew gaff north melbourne kangaroos west coast eagles

Top Stories

    Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    premium_icon Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    Breaking THERE has been two collisions this morning, the most recent of which involved a tractor and a car.

    • 7th Oct 2018 10:27 AM
    Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    premium_icon Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    News Attention to the suburb is only expected to grow

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    News Survey finds 22.4 per cent of participants tune into breakfast show

    Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    premium_icon Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    News Visit expected to attract serious international interest in island

    Local Partners