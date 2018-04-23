Menu
Eddie McGuire on Fox Footy.
AFL

Eddie under fire for ‘pro-Carlton’ call

by Al Paton
23rd Apr 2018 10:44 AM

IT'S an unusual position for a Collingwood president.

Eddie McGuire is under fire for being too pro-Carlton.

The claim took off on Twitter after Saturday's clash between the Blues and Eagles at the MCG, where McGuire was in the commentary box.

Carlton surprised most experts and fans by pushing West Coast all the way, ultimately falling 10 points short of a huge upset.

But Eagles fans weren't happy about the enthusiasm for the losing team from the commentary team of McGuire and Dermott Brereton.

Channel 7's Tim Watson said this morning he watched the game on TV and would have been "outraged" if he was an Eagles fan.

He said the callers fell into a trap of talking up the underdog too much.

"You think one side is a lot better than the other side so you tend to think of all the reasons to build up the side you think is inferior," Watson said on SEN.

"A lot of people are saying that commentary was biased towards Carlton - the way the commentators were trying to build Carlton, build Carlton and build Carlton, and it was something I noticed, too.

"If I was a Carlton player and I listened to that, it was almost condescending."

